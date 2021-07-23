Taylor Hall is staying in Boston.

The former Hart Trophy winner, who was acquired by the Bruins in April, has signed a four-year deal with an annual cap hit of $6 million, the team announced Friday.

The left winger was an unrestricted free agent.

"The Bruins are excited that Taylor wanted to remain a Boston Bruin and we are thrilled to have signed him to a multi-year contract," general manager Don Sweeney said. "He is an impact player that brings speed, scoring, skill and two-way commitment to our lineup. He fit seamlessly into our locker room and will be an integral part of our organization's goal to compete for the Stanley Cup."

Hall has had a strange few years.

He won the Hart Trophy as league MVP with the New Jersey Devils in 2017-18, and he appeared to be the cornerstone of an up-and-coming team. But he was injured the next year, and the Devils went in reverse. Fearing they couldn't afford his next big contract, the Devils traded him to the Arizona Coyotes in 2019.

Again, Hall was looked at as a savior, but Arizona didn't take a big step and Hall didn't match his Hart production. With his stock low, he signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres, hoping to boost his stock on another up-and-coming team.

The reality was very far from the dream; Hall had only two goals in 37 games for the worst, most dysfunctional team in the league.

So he was on the move again -- dealt to Boston at the trade deadline in April. And with the Bruins, Hall turned into his former star self. He had eight goals and six assists in 16 games for the teams. Both sides said the fit was great, and Hall even said he wouldn't try to break the bank to stay in Boston.