The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Mike Smith to a two-year, $4.4 million contract, the team announced Saturday.

Smith went 21-6-2 last season with a 2.31 goals-against average and .923 save percentage while helping the Oilers reach the playoffs in the all-Canadian North Division, though they were swept by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round.

Smith, 39, is a 15-year NHL veteran who has also played for the Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, Arizona Coyotes and Calgary Flames. He was an All-Star in 2017 and 2018 and won gold with Canada at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.