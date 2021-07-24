Four years after Shane Doan hung up his skates, the Arizona Coyotes added his oldest son to the organization.

The Coyotes took Josh Doan with the 37th pick in the NHL draft Saturday, bringing in a player homegrown in the Valley to the franchise his father was the face of for two decades.

Shane Doan played 20 seasons in Arizona before retiring in 2017. His No. 19 hangs in the rafters as one of the few numbers retired by the Coyotes.

The moment Shane Doan found out his son @JTDoaner19 was drafted. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/pco4Va6EoJ — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) July 24, 2021

Josh Doan had 31 goals and 39 assists for 70 points in 53 games with the Chicago Steel of the USHL last season. The Scottsdale native was ranked 87th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Shane Doan works in the Coyotes front office as chief hockey development officer.