The St. Louis Blues and winger Pavel Buchnevich agreed to a four-year, $23.2 million contract on Tuesday, the team announced.

The Blues were confident they'd be able to get a deal done with Buchnevich after acquiring him from the New York Rangers last week for forward Sammy Blais and a 2022 second-round pick.

Buchnevich, 26, had been set to become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights.

He has played all of his 301 games in the NHL with the Rangers, who selected him in the third round in 2013. Buchnevich had 79 goals and 116 assists in those games, including 20 goals in 54 games last season.

ESPN's Greg Wyshynski and The Associated Press contributed to this report.