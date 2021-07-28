The Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday traded veteran forward Tyler Johnson and their 2023 second-round draft pick to Chicago in exchange for defenseman Brent Seabrook, the Blackhawks announced.

On the eve of the NHL's free-agency signing period, the Lightning and Blackhawks parted ways with key cogs of Stanley Cup-winning eras for both franchises, allowing both some maneuverability moving forward.

Johnson, 30, had just eight goals and 22 points in a limited role for the Lightning this season, but occupied important minutes in the postseason and was a contributor to the last two postseason runs, both of which ended with a Tampa Bay title.

"Tyler Johnson adds a large amount of skill and depth to our offense. His versatility across the lineup, two-way play and championship experience throughout his career make our lineup stronger," Chicago president of hockey operations Stan Bowman said in the news release announcing the deal. "We look forward to watching the immediate impact he will have on our team."

An undrafted veteran, Johnson is signed through the 2023-24 season with a salary-cap hit of $5 million, and with the Lightning backed up against the cap, he became expendable. There was some thought that the Spokane, Washington native might end up with the expansion Seattle Kraken, but instead he will join the retooling Blackhawks, who have been quite busy the past week.

Johnson has 161 goals and 361 points for his career.

Seabrook, 36, is a former first-round selection of the Blackhawks, back in 2003, and was a mainstay on the blue line for three Stanley Cup runs in Chicago.

He is third in franchise history in games played (1,114) and one of just four Chicago defensemen to top 100 goals. Seabrook had 20 goals and 59 points in 123 career postseason games for the Blackhawks. But he, too, is signed through the 2023-24 season, carrying a $6.8 million cap hit. and was made available.

"I would first like to thank Brent for his cooperation in this process," Bowman said in the news release. "Throughout his career, Brent put his team first and we appreciate all his many accomplishments with and contributions to the Chicago Blackhawks.

"He will be remembered as a champion and will always be a part of the Blackhawks family."