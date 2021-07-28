The Edmonton Oilers were very busy at the start of the free agency period Wednesday, signing forward Zach Hyman to a seven-year, $38.5 million contract.

Edmonton also re-signed defenseman Tyson Barrie to a three-year, $13 million contract, inked defenseman Cody Ceci to a 4-year, $13 million deal, and bought out the final two years of forward James Neal's contract, which carried a $5.75 million cap hit.

The long-anticipated move of signing Hyman comes after the Connor McDavid-led Oilers lacked secondary scoring as they were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Winnipeg Jets. Hyman has topped 20 goals in two of his six NHL seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had 15 goals and 33 points in 43 games last season.

The 29-year-old winger, who just completed a four-year, $9 million deal, can play up and down the lineup, doesn't take a shift off, can kill penalties and adds some scoring touch. After a disappointing playoff performance last season, Toronto knew it had to get tougher, so losing a player like Hyman didn't seem like a good idea. Cap constraints, however, made the offseason difficult.

Barrie returns for a second season in Edmonton after he led all NHL defensemen with 48 points last season -- netting eight goals and 40 assists. It was the fifth time in his 10-year career that he topped 40 points.

After a rough 2019-20 season in Toronto, where his production dropped and he became a target of fan angst, 29-year-old Barrie took a discount to get his game back on track with Edmonton, going from $5.5 million to $3.75 million.

Barrie spent the first eight years of his career with the Avalanche before he was traded in 2019 -- along with Alexander Kerfoot -- to Toronto for Nazem Kadri and Calle Rosen.

In another move, the Oilers traded defenseman Ethan Bear to the Carolina Hurricanes for forward Warren Foegele.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.