Defenseman Ryan Suter will be signing a four-year deal with the Dallas Stars, sources told ESPN.

The deal is worth $3.65 million annually, and is for a total of $14.6 million over four years, per sources.

Suter, 36, was bought out from the last four years of his Minnesota Wild contract earlier in July. The Wild also bought out the contract of Zach Parise -- who, along with Suter, had signed matching 13-year, $98 million deals on July 4, 2012.

Suter was highly sought-after by many teams after becoming available. Sources said Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello was interested in bringing Suter to Long Island, though several other teams were interested as well.

For Suter, multiple years on a deal were important, sources said. Suter was an All-Star and finished second in Norris Trophy voting during his first year with Minnesota. For his career -- which includes seven years with the Predators -- Suter has 55 goals and 314 assists in 656 regular-season games.

Suter helped Minnesota to a run of six straight playoff appearances immediately after arriving. The Wild missed the postseason only once in the Parise and Suter era, but the team never made it past the second round.

The Wild created $10.33 million in cap space by buying out Suter and Parise, but will pay each player $6.7 million over the next eight years.

The Stars made it to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, but missed the playoffs in 2021. They were, however, hampered by injuries last season, as star forwards Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov combined to play only 14 games.

Dallas is expected to rebound in 2021-22, and shored up a big part of its blue line by signing Miro Heiskanen to an eight-year extension, worth $67.6 million.