Not that long ago, Patrik Laine was one of the most feared snipers in the league. Now, he's trying to prove himself again. The No. 2 overall pick in 2016 accepted a one-year, $7.5 million qualifying offer from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Laine was coming off a two-year, $13.5 million bridge contract he signed with the Jets in 2019 after the sides could get together on a long-term contract. That contrasts with Auston Matthews, who was taken No. 1 in the same 2016 draft, and has a five-year contract with a cap hit of $11.5 million.

Laine was hoping to redeem himself with the bridge deal.

But he had 12 goals last season in 46 games split between Winnipeg and Columbus. That's a far cry from the 44 he had as a 19-year-old in 2017-18. He had over 30 goals in each of his first three seasons.

Boone Jenner also reupped with the Jackets with a four-year, $15 million deal. He had 17 points last season and led the team in faceoff percentage.