Back-to-back Stanley Cup-champion Blake Coleman was among the other top free agents to sign in the opening minutes of free agency, getting $29.4 million over six years from the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

His old team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, was expected to make minor moves in free agency with limited salary-cap space.

Coleman's trade from the Devils to the Lightning in February 2020 couldn't have gone better for Tampa Bay or the gritty forward.

Coming off a three-year contract with a cap hit of $1.8 million, Coleman was due for a raise after getting 14 goals and 31 points in 55 regular-season games last season. He also added 11 points in 23 playoff games.

In other moves, Calgary acquired defenseman Nikita Zadorov from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a 2022 third-round draft pick.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.