After trading founding member Marc-Andre Fleury to the Blackhawks, the Vegas Golden Knights used some of their newfound cap space to acquire winger Evgenii Dadonov from the Ottawa Senators.

The Senators receive defenseman Nick Holden -- a 10-year veteran who has played for five teams -- and a 2022 third-round draft pick.

Dadonov carries a $5 million cap hit for the next two seasons. Fleury had a $7 million hit.

Dadonov, 32, scored more than 20 goals three straight seasons with the Panthers from 2017-20. He had a career-high 70 points in 2018-19. After signing as a free agent with the Sens, he dipped to 13 goals and 20 points in 55 games last season.