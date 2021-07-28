The Los Angeles Kings signed center Phillip Danault to a six-year contract with $5.5 million average annual value on Wednesday, taking a major step forward from their rebuild.

The 28-year-old Danault has never been an offensive force, but his defense has put him in the conversation for the Selke Trophy over the past few seasons. He also has won 54% of his faceoffs in his career.

Danault had five goals and 19 assists in 53 regular-season games and one goal and three assists in 22 playoff games last season. He's coming off a three-year, $9.25 million contract. His best season came in 2018-19, when he had 12 goals and 41 assists in 81 games.

The Kings have been out of the playoffs since 2018, amassing one of the deepest collection of prospects in the NHL to go along with the veterans still remaining from their Stanley Cup championship seasons.

Danault slots behind one of those stars, Anze Kopitar, in the Kings' lineup and could settle into a third-line center role after 2020 second overall pick Quinton Byfield is ready.

For Montreal, the loss of Danault impacts the thinnest part of their lineup. The team signed center Cedric Paquette to a one-year deal in an effort to bolster that group.