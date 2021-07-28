OTTAWA -- The Senators have signed head coach D.J. Smith to a two-year extension through the 2023-24 season, it was announced Wednesday.

The team also holds an option for the following year.

"Teamwork is the key to success in any organization," general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement. "D.J.'s exceptional ability to communicate with our players, with the team's coaching staff and with our management group is one of his greatest attributes. He consistently has the team prepared to play hard and energetically which is what we want displayed as our identify. He's very deserving of this extension."

The 44-year-old Smith, a former assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs, was hired by the Senators in May 2019. He has a 48-62-17 record over his first two seasons at the helm.

Ottawa finished ahead of only Vancouver in the seven-team, all-Canadian North Division last season.

"D.J. Smith represents an integral component of our long-term vision," Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said in a statement. "He's a tireless worker who has done a tremendous job over the last two years in molding our core group of players into a cohesive unit. His admirable combination of passion, energy and positivity has been the driving force in instilling a culture that we want to maintain here for years to come."

