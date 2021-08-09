NEWARK, N.J. -- Finnish forward Janne Kuokkanen has signed a two-year contract to return to the New Jersey Devils.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald said the 23-year-old restricted free agent will earn $1.6 million this season and more than $2 million in 2022-23.

Kuokkanen had eight goals and 17 assists in 50 games last season. His goal/assist/point totals ranked second among the Devils' rookies. His 21 even-strength points ranked sixth among all NHL rookie skaters.

Kuokkanen started last season in Finland's top pro league, totaling three goals and four assists in 16 games.

The forward, who shoots left-handed, has played in 62 career NHL games. He was Carolina's second-round selection in the 2016 draft. He was acquired by the Devils along with Fredrik Claesson and Carolina's conditional fourth-round pick in the 2020 NHL draft for defenseman Sami Vatanen in February 2020.