Jimmy Hayes, who spent seven seasons in the NHL and won a national championship at Boston College, died unexpectedly Monday. He was 31.

Hayes was pronounced dead at his Massachusetts home, The Boston Globe reported, citing a law enforcement official. The cause of death was not immediately available.

Hayes, who grew up in the Boston suburb of Dorchester, leaves his wife and two sons. Boston College and the Bruins acknowledged his death Monday.

The Boston Bruins are heartbroken by the passing of Dorchester native and former Bruin Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts are with his wife Kristen, his sons Beau and Mac, and the entire Hayes family during this very difficult time. pic.twitter.com/j9W7CyxSGs — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 23, 2021

The 6-foot-5 right winger played 334 games for Chicago, Florida, Boston and New Jersey. His 2017-18 season with the Devils was his last season in the NHL. He scored 54 goals and 109 points for his career, with 33 goals coming across two seasons with Boston.

Hayes last played professionally in 2019. For the past two years, he co-hosted a podcast with former NHL players Shane O'Brien and Scottie Upshall. Their last live show aired earlier this month.