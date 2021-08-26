Forward Andrei Svechnikov has agreed to an eight-year, $62 million deal with the Carolina Hurricanes, it was announced Thursday.

The 21-year-old Svechnikov had 15 goals and 27 assists in 55 games last season -- his third with the team.

The deal has an average annual value of $7.75 million.

"Andrei is one of the cornerstones of this organization, and we are thrilled to reach a long-term commitment to keep him here," Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. "He is one of the brightest rising stars in our sport, and will play a key role in our efforts to bring the Stanley Cup to the Triangle this decade."

The Russian-born Svechnikov was the second overall pick in the 2018 NHL draft. He has 59 goals and 81 assists in 205 career games.