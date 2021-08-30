OTTAWA, Ontario -- The Ottawa Senators signed backup goalie Filip Gustavsson to a two-year contract on Sunday.

The Senators said the first year is a two-way deal worth $750,000 in the NHL and the second is one-way with a value of $825,000.

The 23-year-old Swede was 5-1-2 with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage in nine games for Ottawa last season. He was 5-7-1 in 13 games for Belleville in the American Hockey League.

The Senators selected Gustavsson 55th overall in the 2016 draft.

Ottawa will enter the season with veteran Matt Murray as its top goaltender. Murray, who won two Stanley Cup titles with the Pittsburgh Penguins, is signed through the 2023-24 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.