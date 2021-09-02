The Philadelphia Flyers have signed leading goal-scorer Joel Farabee to a six-year, $30 million contract extension, general manager Chuck Fletcher announced Thursday.

Farabee, 21, led the Flyers with 20 goals last season while also chipping in 18 assists in 55 games.

He is set to make $925,000 in 2021-22, with his extension taking effect the following season and running through 2027-28.

Farabee has 28 goals and 31 assists in 107 career games after being selected by the Flyers in the first round of the 2018 NHL draft.