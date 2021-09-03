The Ottawa Senators have agreed to a six-year, $29.85 million contract with right winger Drake Batherson, the team announced Friday.

Batherson, 23, skated in all 56 of the Senators' games last season, ranking second on the team with 17 goals and adding 17 assists before becoming a restricted free agent.

"Drake represents an integral component of our future at forward," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement. "Dating to his first pro season, he has steadily progressed to the point where he is now widely recognized as a bonafide top line NHL winger. He possesses a strong ability to play at both ends of the ice, is a key powerplay contributor and someone we expect to be a prominent player for us for several years to come."

Batherson will make $2.5 million in 2021-22, with his salary peaking at $6.55 million in the final year of the deal in 2026-27.