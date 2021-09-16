How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and Hulu

Philipp Grubauer shares what went into his decision to sign with the Kraken. (2:03)

The NHL season returns on Oct. 12 with a doubleheader that will air on ESPN. The first game features the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m. ET and the second game will the first game for new NHL franchise the Seattle Kraken as they play the Vegas Golden Knights. Both games will also have simulcasts available on ESPN+.

This marks the first time ESPN has aired NHL games since 2004, and as a whole, ESPN+ will air 75 exclusive regular-season games with ABC and ESPN airing a combined 28 exclusive regular-season games for a combined 103 exclusive games.

The complete broadcast schedule can be found here.

How to watch

On ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ will air one exclusive matchup every Tuesday from Oct. 19 - Dec. 28.

ESPN will have an exclusive Friday night matchup with Hulu until January.

In 2022, exclusive matchups on ESPN+ will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

More than 1,000 out-of-market games will be available on ESPN+.

On ESPN

ESPN will air 18 exclusive games throughout the regular season.

The 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition will be aired on ESPN in February.

On ABC

ABC will 10 regular-season games.

One of those 10 games will be the 2021 Thanksgiving Showdown between the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, Nov. 26.

The 2022 NHL All-Star game will be aired on ABC.

Beginning Feb. 22, ABC will air a weekly game on Saturday night.

All ABC games can be watched on ESPN+.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanley Cup Finals will return to ESPN and ABC starting with the 2021-2022 season.

As part of the seven-year TV deal between ESPN and the NHL, ESPN and ABC will have exclusive coverage of one conference finals and half of all first- and second-round games.

Featured games and networks