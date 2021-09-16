How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and Hulu

The NHL season returns on Oct. 12 with a doubleheader that will air on ESPN. The first game features the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m. ET and the second game will the first game for new NHL franchise the Seattle Kraken as they play the Vegas Golden Knights. Both games will also have simulcasts available on ESPN+.
This marks the first time ESPN has aired NHL games since 2004, and as a whole, ESPN+ will air 75 exclusive regular-season games with ABC and ESPN airing a combined 28 exclusive regular-season games for a combined 103 exclusive games.
The complete broadcast schedule can be found here.
How to watch
On ESPN+ and Hulu
ESPN+ will air one exclusive matchup every Tuesday from Oct. 19 - Dec. 28.
ESPN will have an exclusive Friday night matchup with Hulu until January.
In 2022, exclusive matchups on ESPN+ will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
More than 1,000 out-of-market games will be available on ESPN+.
On ESPN
ESPN will air 18 exclusive games throughout the regular season.
The 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition will be aired on ESPN in February.
On ABC
ABC will 10 regular-season games.
One of those 10 games will be the 2021 Thanksgiving Showdown between the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, Nov. 26.
The 2022 NHL All-Star game will be aired on ABC.
Beginning Feb. 22, ABC will air a weekly game on Saturday night.
All ABC games can be watched on ESPN+.
Stanley Cup Playoffs
The Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanley Cup Finals will return to ESPN and ABC starting with the 2021-2022 season.
As part of the seven-year TV deal between ESPN and the NHL, ESPN and ABC will have exclusive coverage of one conference finals and half of all first- and second-round games.
Featured games and networks
Minnesota Wild vs. Anaheim Ducks: Oct. 15 on ESPN+ and Hulu
Chicago Blackhawks vs. New York Islanders: Oct. 19 on ESPN
Colorado Avalanche vs. Washington Capitals: Oct. 19 on ESPN+ and Hulu
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 26 on ESPN
Tampa Bay Lightning vs St. Louis Blues: Nov. 30 on ESPN+ and Hulu
New York Rangers vs. Colorado Avalanche: Dec. 14 on ESPN+ and Hulu
Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Dec. 21 on ESPN+ and Hulu
Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Jan. 4 on ESPN+ and Hulu
Minnesota Wild vs. Boston Bruins: Jan. 6 on ESPN
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers Jan. 6 on ESPN+ and Hulu
Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings: Jan 20 on ESPN
Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins: Jan. 20 on ESPN+ and Hulu
New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Feb. 26 on ABC
Minnesota Wild at Detroit Red Wings: March 8 on ESPN+
St. Louis Blues vs. Philadelphia Flyers: March 24 on ESPN+ and Hulu
Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: April 9 on ABC
Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals: April 12 on ESPN
Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues: April 19 on ESPN+ and Hulu
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: April 21 on ESPN
New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins: April 23 on ABC
Philadelphia Flyers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: April 25 on ESPN+ and Hulu
New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: April 26 on ESPN