ESPN will open its first season of a new NHL TV contract with an Oct. 12 doubleheader, including the first-ever game for the Seattle Kraken.

The season opens with the Pittsburgh Penguins visiting the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Kraken at the Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m ET.

The Kraken will play their first home game Oct. 23 against Vancouver on ESPN+ and Hulu.

ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC will feature 103 exclusive broadcasts during the regular season. More than 1,000 out-of-market games will be on ESPN+.

ABC coverage will include Saturday games beginning in February. ESPN+ will feature at least one exclusive Tuesday night game every week from Oct. 19-Dec.28. ESPN+ and Hulu will also have a game every Friday night until January, and a Thursday night game for the rest of the season.

ESPN+ and Hulu will stream their first game Oct. 15 when Minnesota visits Anaheim at 10 p.m. ET.

The Oct. 12 doubleheader will be the first NHL games on ESPN since 2004.