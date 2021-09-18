Defenseman Zdeno Chara has signed a one-year contract with the New York Islanders for his 24th NHL season, rejoining the organization that originally drafted him in 1996.

Chara, 44, played last season with the Washington Capitals, appearing in 55 games and contributing two goals and eight assists. He joined Washington on a one-year contract. An unrestricted free agent, this is the fourth straight one-year deal Chara has signed.

The 6-foot-9 defenseman was drafted in the third round (56th overall) in 1996 by the Islanders. He played 231 games for the team from 1997-2001 before general manager Mike Milbury sent him, winger Bill Muckalt and a first-round pick that became center Jason Spezza to the Ottawa Senators for center Alexei Yashin -- a transaction that still holds a place of infamy for Islanders fans.

Chara celebrated the homecoming with an Instagram post on Saturday in which he wore one of his old Islanders sweaters, writing: "I had to get some dust off them, but sure they still looking good!"

The defenseman has played 1,608 games with the Islanders, Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins and the Capitals since entering the NHL in 1997-98 -- 13th most games played in NHL history. Chara has 207 career goals and 459 career assists, along with 2,000 penalty minutes. He won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman in 2008-09 and was a finalist for the award six times.

The signing helps fill out the left side of the Islanders' defense, as Chara joins Adam Pelech, Andy Greene and Sebastian Aho on the depth chart.