Hosts Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan bring their hockey expertise and passion for the sport, discussing the latest news around the league as well as interviewing the biggest names both on and off the ice.

Longtime SportsCenter anchor Linda Cohn was the goalie on her high school boy's team and has kept that love of hockey throughout her life. She is a host of "In the Crease" on ESPN+ as well. Emily Kaplan joined ESPN in 2017 covering the NHL and is known for her in-depth stories on athletes.

Listen to ESPN Daily

Apple Podcasts

iHeartRadio

Spotify