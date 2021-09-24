        <
          COVID-19 protocols keep Chicago Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen, Mike Hardman out of practice

          11:57 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen and forward Mike Hardman were held out of practice Friday because of the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.

          The announcement on the team's second day of training camp doesn't necessarily mean that either player tested positive. General manager Stan Bowman said Thursday that the team was 100% vaccinated.

          The 26-year-old Lankinen is coming off a solid rookie season, going 17-14-5 with 3.01 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He is expected to back up Marc-Andre Fleury this year.

          Hardman, 22, made his NHL debut last season, finishing with a goal and two assists in eight games.