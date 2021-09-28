        <
          Chicago Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen removed from COVID-19 protocol list

          9:11 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen practiced Monday after he was removed from the COVID-19 protocol list.

          Lankinen had been held out since Friday. His absence doesn't necessarily mean he tested positive for COVID-19.

          General manager Stan Bowman said last week that the team was 100% vaccinated.

          The 26-year-old Lankinen is coming off a solid rookie season, going 17-14-5 with 3.01 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He is expected to back up Marc-Andre Fleury this year.