MONTREAL -- Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is not expected to practice before the start of the regular season, making it unlikely that he'll be ready for next week's opener at Toronto.

Coach Dominique Ducharme said Wednesday that Price is "not doing well right now" as he recovers from a non-COVID-19 illness. The goaltender also had offseason surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Ducharme said the Canadiens will ease the 34-year-old Price back into action once he recovers. Ducharme also said defenseman Joel Edmundson will be out two to three weeks with an undisclosed injury.

Montreal opens its season next Wednesday against the Maple Leafs.