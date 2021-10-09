Alex Ovechkin collides with Travis Konecny in the first period, goes down and is unable to continue. (0:43)

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin left the Washington Capitals' preseason finale against Philadelphia on Friday night with what the team called a lower-body injury.

Ovechkin bumped into Flyers forward Travis Konecny midway through the first period and then went down to the ice. Washington's captain was slow to get up and skated off on his own while not putting much weight on his left leg

The 36-year-old went down the tunnel instead of remaining on the bench and missed the remainder of the period. The Capitals announced at the first intermission that Ovechkin would not return.

"I think both teams -- touch wood -- want to get out of this healthy," said Flyers coach Alain Vigneault, whose team came in banged up. "It starts for real next week."

The Capitals are already expected to start the season without top center Nicklas Backstrom due to a hip injury. Backstrom has not skated at all during training camp.

Ovechkin is beginning a $47.5 million, five-year contract and sits one back of Marcel Dionne for fifth on the NHL career goals list. He's 164 behind Wayne Gretzky for the record.

The Russian winger has shown remarkable durability throughout his career, especially in light of his bruising style. Ovechkin missed seven of the final eight games last season with a groin injury -- more time than he missed the previous 10 years combined.