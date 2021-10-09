Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby practiced Saturday for the first time since undergoing surgery on his left wrist in early September.

The two-time Hart Trophy winner, who had been dealing with the wrist injury for years, opted for surgery after all minimally invasive options had been exhausted. At the time of the procedure, the Penguins said he'd be out at least six weeks.

His availability has not been determined for Tuesday's regular-season opener on the road against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+).

The 34-year-old center missed just one game during the COVID-19 shortened 2020-21 season, finishing with 24 goals and 38 assists to help lead the Penguins to the East Division title. He had a goal and an assist in six games during Pittsburgh's opening-round playoff loss to the New York Islanders.