The Montreal Canadiens and rising star Nick Suzuki have reached agreement on an eight-year, $63 million contract.

The 22-year-old is going into the final season of a four-year, $4.16 million deal he signed with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Suzuki was the main prospect in the trade that sent longtime Montreal captain Max Pacioretty to Vegas in 2018. Now, they're building the team around him and youngsters like Cole Caufield.

Suzuki had 15 goals and 41 points in 56 games last season. He led the Canadiens with 16 points in 22 playoff games as Montreal made it to the finals.