NHL Opening Day 2021 -- Best moments from Tampa Bay Lightning's banner raising, the Seattle Kraken's first game and more

What to know about the 2021-22 NHL season (0:57)

After a long offseason, hockey is back!

The NHL regular season kicks off Tuesday night featuring some exciting games from some of the the league's best -- and newest -- franchises. The Tampa Bay Lightning will raise their second banner in as many years while the Pittsburgh Penguins try to spoil their special night. Later on, two of the league's newest teams -- the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken -- will take the ice and start their respective seasons.

Both games will be featured on ESPN, bringing hockey back to the network after quite some time -- 2003 to be exact. Some NHL teams had some fun with this, remembering where their franchises were the last time hockey was last broadcasted on ESPN.

The last time #NHLFaceOff was on @espn was in 2003 and... — NHL (@NHL) October 12, 2021

The @Buccaneers had just won their first Super Bowl, and then we went on to win our first Cup 🙂 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 12, 2021

• BIG JEFF CARTER was drafted 11th overall.



• Crosby played his first season with the @oceanicrimouski and Malkin played his first with @metallurgmgn.



• Goalie coach Andy Chiodo appeared in 8 games for the Penguins.



• Ryan Malone was Pittsburgh's season leader in goals. pic.twitter.com/xjFRcz3hfM — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 12, 2021

we reeeeeally wanted to be part of this but when we looked back in our 2003 folder there was nothing there :/ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 12, 2021

we weren't even born yet 😳 pic.twitter.com/akYx4oB6Z2 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) October 12, 2021

The return of the puck to the ice is a celebration for many fans and enthusiasts. Social media is also relishing the beginning of the 2021 NHL regular season. Grammy award-winning artist Justin Bieber helps set the stage for a huge night on the ice for the NHL.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lighting (7:15 p.m. EST on ESPN)

The regular season of the NHL kicks off with the Pittsburgh Penguins traveling to Florida to take on the defending champions in the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Penguins will be without star Sidney Crosby who is still rehabbing from wrist surgery. Nevertheless, Pittsburgh sees today as a great day for hockey and hopes to start theor 2021 campaign with a win. Despite them being without their impact player in Crosby, the Penguins received a shout-out from their fellow Pittsburgh team -- the Steelers.

The Lightning are coming in looking for a three-peat, which would cement this team's status as a hockey dynasty. The team knows that their journey starts Tuesday, and this video narrated by Steven Stamkos from the squad's Twitter account sets the tone for their 2021 campaign -- and they also had a little fun courtesy of Pierre-Edouard Bellemare during their morning skate.

A revitalized hunger for more.



Tonight, it begins. pic.twitter.com/gVJRxhqjBU — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 12, 2021