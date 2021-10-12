NHL Opening Night 2021 -- Best moments from Tampa Bay Lightning's banner raising, the Seattle Kraken's first game and more

After a long offseason, hockey is back!

The NHL regular season kicks off Tuesday night featuring some exciting games from some of the the league's best -- and newest -- franchises. The Tampa Bay Lightning will raise their second banner in as many years while the Pittsburgh Penguins try to spoil their special night. Later on, two of the league's newest teams -- the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken -- will take the ice and start their respective seasons.

Both games will be featured on ESPN, bringing hockey back to the network after quite some time -- 2003 to be exact. Some NHL teams had some fun with this, remembering where their franchises were the last time hockey was last broadcasted on ESPN.

The last time #NHLFaceOff was on @espn was in 2003 and... — NHL (@NHL) October 12, 2021

The @Buccaneers had just won their first Super Bowl, and then we went on to win our first Cup 🙂 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 12, 2021

• BIG JEFF CARTER was drafted 11th overall.



• Crosby played his first season with the @oceanicrimouski and Malkin played his first with @metallurgmgn.



• Goalie coach Andy Chiodo appeared in 8 games for the Penguins.



• Ryan Malone was Pittsburgh's season leader in goals. pic.twitter.com/xjFRcz3hfM — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 12, 2021

we reeeeeally wanted to be part of this but when we looked back in our 2003 folder there was nothing there :/ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 12, 2021

we weren't even born yet 😳 pic.twitter.com/akYx4oB6Z2 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) October 12, 2021

The return of the puck to the ice is a celebration for many fans and enthusiasts. Social media is also relishing the beginning of the 2021 NHL regular season. Grammy award-winning artist Justin Bieber helps set the stage for a huge night on the ice for the NHL.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lighting (7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN)

The regular season of the NHL kicked off with the Pittsburgh Penguins traveling to Florida to take on the defending champions in the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Penguins were without star Sidney Crosby who is still rehabbing from wrist surgery. Nevertheless, Pittsburgh saw Tuesday as a great day for hockey and hoped to start their 2021 campaign with a win. Despite them being without their impact player in Crosby, the Penguins received a shout-out from their fellow Pittsburgh team -- the Steelers.

The Lightning are coming in looking for a three-peat, which would cement this team's status as a hockey dynasty. The team knows that their journey starts Tuesday, and this video narrated by Steven Stamkos from the squad's Twitter account set the tone for their 2021 campaign. They also had a little fun courtesy of Pierre-Edouard Bellemare during their morning skate.

A revitalized hunger for more.



Tonight, it begins. pic.twitter.com/gVJRxhqjBU — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 12, 2021

Hey Belly, what day is it? pic.twitter.com/dp5uwpLsaf — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 12, 2021

Tampa Bay also had the tunes to begin their season with a performance by multi-platinum recording band All Time Low. The concert was held on a stage above the waters where the Hillsborough River meets the Garrison Channel, where fans can watch from land at the Tampa Convention Center's Sail Plaza or by boat in Garrison Channel before Tuesday's contest. They had the Lightning's Stanely Cup nearby during their performance, as they got the 2021 NHL season off to a rocking start.

Starting the 2021-22 season with a bang!@AllTimeLow kicked things off with their song Monsters. #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/PB5BWaHes1 — NHL (@NHL) October 13, 2021

Before the new season of hockey began, the Lightning were able to relive last season's championship year one more time with their banner raising ceremony. The moment was in front of a packed Amalie Arena -- a much different atmosphere compared to last year when the arena wasn't as full due to COVID-19 protocols. The fans showered their team with praise for a great 2020 season and cheered them on in what hopes to be a successful 2021-2022 campaign.

The first goal of the 2021 NHL season came from Danton Heinen. After a scoreless first period, a deflected shot came Heinen's way in the second, and he put the puck in the net to give the Penguins the 1-0 lead. This is Heinen's first game as a Penguin, signing with the team this offseason. He wasn't the only one to score in the second period as Brian Boyle -- who was just signed on Monday by the Penguins, also scored to raise Pittsburgh's lead to two.

What a way to make your team debuts, huh?

play 0:52 Danton Heinen nets his first goal as a Penguin Danton Heinen takes advantage of Andrei Vasilevskiy's poor judgment as he scores the easy goal in the opening moments of the second period.

Both offenses got things going in the third period, with a combined five goals being scored in that frame. The Penguins took advantage of an empty net by the Lightning and ran away in the contest late. They pulled off the upset, and ruined Tampa Bay's banner night with a 6-2 win. It's only one game, but it was an impressive outing by a Crosby-less Penguins and an underwhelming one by the defending champion Lightning.

NOW THAT IS HOW YOU START HOCKEY SEASON! pic.twitter.com/CPZb29lFm6 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 13, 2021

Pittsburgh takes this one. #PITvsTBL — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 13, 2021

Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights (10:15 p.m. EST on ESPN)

The second game of ESPN's doubleheader of opening night NHL action features the league's two newest franchises. The Seattle Kraken will begin its inaugural season against the Vegas Golden Knights -- who are in their fifth season of existence. Both teams are expected to make some noise during the 2021 season despite them being two of the NHL's youngest franchises. Prior to the game, other Seattle professional sports team's reached out to the Kraken via social media, wishing them luck on their first season on the ice.

Whole city behind you 💙



Good luck to @SeattleKraken in their first season opener! #SeattleLove | #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/A7fzQT0LsX — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) October 12, 2021

Our new roommates are making their regular season debut tonight!



Good luck this season, @SeattleKraken! 💪 pic.twitter.com/OXfrORwKWS — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) October 12, 2021

🗣 It's almost #SeaKraken time!



Best of luck tonight to our friends at the @SeattleKraken! 💙 pic.twitter.com/6fml3O1LJp — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 12, 2021

The players were having some fun before things got serious Tuesday night, kicking the soccer ball around amongst themselves pregame. If Brandon Tanev plays this season as hard as he was going after the soccer ball here, the Kraken could have an impressive opening year.

tanev going hard during pre-game ⚽️



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dCnnYJSpag — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) October 13, 2021

The Vegas Golden Knights need to make their mark on this season early, as they have championship or bust aspirations. Maybe they took the term "leave their mark" in a literal sense, as their logo was seen all around Vegas before the game.

The Knights brought out fire footwear to begin their 2021 season. Before putting on skates, Vegas players William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault donned some exceptional shoes pregame. Karlsson wore some spiked shoes that were equally shiny as they were dangerous -- and Marchessault sported some black shoes with a red geometric design. Both men get an A+ for their ensembles with some of the best fits from opening night.

Even though they are foes on the ice tonight, the Golden Knights made sure they welcomed the Kraken to the NHL brotherhood. Despite it seeming like a half-baked welcome, Seattle was still very appreciative of Vegas' kind pregame gesture.

😘😘😘 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) October 13, 2021

Hockey in Seattle is an exciting time for fans in the state -- and a full-circle experience for two people. John Barr and Paul Buxton, residents of Seattle, had a sign four years ago at a hockey game that read "We [Seattle] want the NHL next," inferring that their city wanted be next to receive an expansion team. Four years later, the statement came to fruition, and Barr and Buxton are in attendance for the Krakens first franchise game on Tuesday night -- with an important change to their sign.

UPDATE: Four years later, same two guys, same sign, same arena. But this time, John Barr and Paul Buxton are in Seattle Kraken jerseys, and Paul altered one word on his sign. Mission accomplished. https://t.co/pFOy0i4LED pic.twitter.com/lF38I0bgKd — Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) October 13, 2021

Unlike last season, stadiums will be packed, and fans in Vegas are pretty pumped to see their team take the ice in person. The atmosphere in the T-Mobile Arena was something else as the Golden Knights took the ice for warmups -- bringing home field advantage back to the NHL.

IT



IS



FINALLY



KNIGHT



TIME



😜 pic.twitter.com/u4rDyr1ATu — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 13, 2021

Right before the puck drop, the Vegas showed an incredible clip on their ice. The video showed a Kraken (Seattle's mascot) wreaking havoc in the sea before the Golden Knight vanquishes the beast. Maybe Vegas was doing a little foreshadowing, but it was an impressive video nonetheless.

Well, this is incredible pic.twitter.com/sB6y5IqAwr — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) October 13, 2021

It didn't take long for the first goal to be scored -- courtesy of the Golden Knights. Max Pacioretty put the puck in the net for Vegas to get the first goal of the season. Marchessault joined in on the fun a few minutes later, notching his first goal of the new league year and pushing Vegas' lead to two.