The New Jersey Devils will have helmet advertising from Black-owned businesses for 13 games this season through an arrangement with Prudential, marking the first time an NHL helmet sponsor has donated that space.

The move is part of the Devils' "Buy Black" program, an initiative announced earlier this year that promotes and bolsters New Jersey-based Black-owned businesses. The team is accepting applications from those companies throughout October, and the helmet ads will begin to appear starting Dec. 8.

"That Prudential Financial would donate the most powerful brand and marketing placement opportunity in professional sports to a Black-owned business should truly be an inspiration to mindful brands and professional sports leagues," Devils president Jake Reynolds said.

Earlier this year, local businesses Flows Tasty Treats and Newark Paper Company were named the inaugural recipients of the Buy Black program, which includes a $1,000 grant and promotion by the Devils.

The Devils were the first NHL team to announce a helmet sponsorship in December, when Prudential, which also owns the naming rights to their arena, placed a logo on the players' lids. The NHL will introduce jersey advertisements for the first time in the 2022-23 season.