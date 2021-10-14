The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Brady Tkachuk to a seven-year, $57.5 million contract, the team announced Thursday.

The deal was reached with the restricted free agent hours before the Senators' season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tkachuk did not play for Ottawa during the preseason.

Tkachuk, 22, has led the Senators in scoring the past two seasons, including posting 17 goals and 19 assists while playing in all 56 games in the 2021 campaign. He also had a team-high 69 penalty minutes last season.

"We're thrilled to come to a long-term agreement with Brady," Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said in a statement. "He's a valuable member of our leadership group, is universally respected by his teammates and a player we're certain will have a significant impact on our success in the seasons ahead."

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion praised Tkachuk as a "prototypical power forward in today's NHL."

The deal, with an average annual value of $8.214 million, links Tkachuk to the Senators through the 2027-28 season. He will be paid $4 million this season, $6.5 million in 2022-23, $10.5 million in 2023-24, $10.5 million in 2024-25, $10.5 million in 2025-26, $8.5 million in 2026-27 and $7 million in 2027-28.

The Senators picked Tkachuk, the son of 1,000-point scorer Keith Tkachuk, at No. 4 in the 2018 NHL draft. He was an All-Star in 2020 and has 60 goals and 65 assists in 198 career games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.