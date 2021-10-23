CHICAGO -- Blackhawks star Patrick Kane missed practice Saturday because of the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Fellow forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Erik Gustafsson also missed practice for the same reason.

The announcement doesn't necessarily mean that any of the players tested positive for COVID-19. General manager Stan Bowman said during training camp that the team was 100% vaccinated.

Chicago hosts the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night. The struggling Blackhawks are off to a 0-4-1 start.

The Blackhawks recalled forward Reese Johnson from Rockford of the American Hockey League. Johnson had a goal and an assist during the IceHogs' 6-3 loss to Iowa on Friday night.