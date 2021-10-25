Lucas Raymond picks up the hat trick leading the Red Wings to a 6-3 win over the Blackhawks. (1:31)

CHICAGO -- Detroit Red Wings rookie Lucas Raymond had plenty of energy in the second half of his first set of consecutive NHL games.

It's good to be 19.

Raymond had three goals and an assist, and the Red Wings beat the winless Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 on Sunday night.

Tyler Bertuzzi added a goal and two assists as Detroit bounced back nicely after a 6-1 loss at Montreal on Saturday night. Carter Rowney and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 32 saves.

Raymond, the No. 4 overall pick in last year's draft, recorded his first career hat trick in his sixth NHL game. It was the first time he played on back-to-back nights with Detroit.

"I've only played six games in the NHL, so playing [on] a lot of adrenaline and everything's new to me," he said. "Just trying to go out there every night and have fun and help the team win."

Raymond became the second teenager in franchise history to record a hat trick, joining Hall of Famer and current Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman. He became the third teenager to record at least four points in a game for the Red Wings, joining Yzerman and Hall of Famer Gordie Howe.

"It's tough to take in," Raymond said. "I mean those are two of the greatest players who ever played in franchise history."

Raymond began the day with one goal and two assists in five career games.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.