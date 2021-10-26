Chicago Blackhawks president of hockey operations Stan Bowman has resigned after investigators released their findings on how the team handled sexual assault allegations toward former video coach Brad Aldrich during the 2010 Stanley Cup run.

Senior Director of Hockey Administration Al McIsaac is also out, meaning there are no Blackhawks executives involved with the 2010 team remaining with the organization.

According to a lawsuit filed in May 2021 by an unidentified former Blackhawks player, "John Doe," Aldrich sexually assaulted him and another player during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoff run.

In June, the Blackhawks commissioned an independent law firm, Jenner & Block to conduct a full investigation. That investigation was led by Reid Schar, a former assistant U.S. attorney, and the results were handed over to the Blackhawks organization on Monday.

The findings were released publicly on Tuesday. After a press conference, the team released a statement to fans.

"It is clear the organization and its executives at that time did not live up to our own standards or values in handling these disturbing incidents," it said, in part. "We deeply regret the harm caused to John Doe and the other individuals who were affected and the failure to promptly respond. As an organization, we extend our profound apologies to the individuals who suffered from these experiences. We must -- and will -- do better."

Schar said on Tuesday that investigators interviewed 139 people, including Aldrich and John Doe. Both men had their attorneys present. Schar confirmed that "John Doe" was a Black Ace -- a minor league player called up to the NHL during the playoffs.

According to the findings, on May 8 or 9 in 2010, John Doe had a sexual encounter with Brad Aldrich. Both men confirmed to investigators that an encounter happened; John Doe said it was not consensual, while Aldrich said it was consensual.

According to Schar, days later McIsaac was told there may have been a sexual encounter between the coach and player, and separately that Aldrich may have sent an explicit text message to another player.

Schar said that on May 23, John McDonough, Al MacIsaac, Stan Bowman, Jay Blunk, Kevin Cheveldayoff, Joel Quenneville and James Gary met to discuss what happened with John Doe.

Schar said that "accounts of that meeting vary significantly" but ultimately, Aldrich remained with the team through the Stanley Cup celebrations. Aldrich received a Stanley Cup ring and held his own day with the Stanley Cup.

According to investigators, Aldrich made a sexual advance to a 22-year-old Blackhawks intern after the Blackhawks were made aware of the initial allegations.

On Tuesday, Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz said he or his son Danny -- the team's CEO -- did not know about the allegations until the lawsuits were filed.

"The report is both disturbing and difficult to read," Danny Wirtz said. "It speaks for itself."

In a recent court filing, obtained by the Chicago Sun Times, John Doe says he suffered anxiety, depression, severe sleep and anger problems, sexual dysfunction and marital problems resulting in divorce as a result of the assault.

One member of the Blackhawks' 2010 Stanley Cup-winning team told ESPN in June that he felt the NHL was "trying to sweep the situation under the rug."

There were some rumors that "Aldrich tried to do something with players," the player told ESPN, however there was never any communication at all about what happened. The Blackhawks never announced to the players that Aldrich had departed the organization, let alone explaining why.

"It's scary to think people could turn their head and let this happen," the player said.

After the press conferfence on Tuesday, that same player told ESPN in a text message: "I'm glad justice has been served in some way. I'm sorry it took this long....and caused so much pain....but it's the right outcome."

After leaving the Blackhawks, Aldrich was convicted in 2013 in Michigan of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a high school student. He was sentenced in 2014 to nine months in prison and five years of probation, which ended in 2019. He is now on Michigan's registry of sex offenders.

Bowman, son of hockey Hall of Famer Scotty Bowman, is credited with being the architect of Chicago's three Stanley Cup titles in 2010, '13 and '15. He has had various jobs with the team since 2001 and was elevated to general manager in 2009. He was promoted to president of hockey operations in 2020 while maintaining his general manager duties.

The Blackhawks said that Kyle Davison has taken over as interim general manager. He has served as an assistant general manager.