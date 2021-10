Nikita Kucherov opens up about his mindset and how an unheralded prospect from Moscow became a two-time Stanley Cup champion and league MVP. (7:12)

Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov underwent a procedure Tuesday for a lower-body injury and will be out for approximately eight to 10 weeks, the team announced Wednesday.

Kucherov suffered the injury Oct. 16 against the Washington Capitals and has not played since.

The 28-year-old Kucherov has one goal and three assists in three games this season.