Tampa Bay Lightning star center Brayden Point is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with an upper body injury, the team announced on Tuesday.

Point, who occupies top-line minutes for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, was injured Saturday at home in a loss to the New Jersey Devils. He did not play the following day, vs. the Minnesota Wild.

In the third period against the Devils, Point appeared to favor his left shoulder/arm area after crashing hard into the end boards after being tripped. Awarded a penalty shot after the infraction, Point's attempt hit New Jersey goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood's shoulder then bounced off the crossbar. He was able to finish the game, a 5-3 win for the Devils.

Point, a veteran staple in what's become Tampa Bay's traditional playoff runs, had an NHL-best 14 goals last postseason. It was the second consecutive season that he topped the NHL in postseason goals.

Tampa Bay is already missing star right wing Nikita Kucherov, who sat is not expected back for another four to six weeks, as he recovers from a lower-body injury.

The Lightning, without Kucherov last regular season, are not unfamiliar to injury and clearly have the depth to compete in the Eastern Conference. But with seven goals and 13 points, not to mention an even 20:00 time on ice average, it will be tough to replace those veteran minutes, on special teams and even strength.

Tampa Bay, which plays host to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night, enter the game at 10-4-3 and in third place in the Atlantic Division.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.