SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks have placed forward Evander Kane on waivers and plan to send him to the AHL if he isn't claimed by another team.

Assistant general manager Joe Will said Sunday that Kane has been placed on waivers before his 21-game suspension for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card ends. Kane was eligible to return to play Tuesday against New Jersey.

If Kane clears waivers, he is expected to report to the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL on Tuesday. It is uncertain when he will be ready to play.

Will, filling in while general manager Doug Wilson is on medical leave, said putting Kane on waivers gives the team flexibility before determining what they want to do with Kane going forward.

Will said Kane is now fully vaccinated.

Kane, 30, is three seasons into a $49 million, seven-year contract. He's with his third organization after being drafted by and debuting with Atlanta/Winnipeg, and a stint in Buffalo.

Last season, he had 22 goals and 27 assists in 56 games.

The vaccination issue is just one of many that has hovered around Kane. At the time of the suspension, the NHL was also investigating allegations of domestic assault made by his estranged wife, Anna Kane, in a recent divorce filing. In announcing the 21-game suspension, the NHL said that "its concurrent investigation into allegations of domestic abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife, [Anna], could not be substantiated."

Kane was accused by Anna Kane of betting on NHL games, including his own games with the Sharks, whose outcomes she claimed he intentionally sought to influence for his benefit. The NHL investigated the claims and cleared Kane, saying it found no evidence that he bet on hockey.

Amid the issues, Kane -- even before the suspension -- was told by the Sharks not to report to training camp.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.