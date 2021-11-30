Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy was placed in the COVID-19 protocol ahead of Tuesday night's game against the visiting Detroit Red Wings.

The team did not say whether Cassidy tested positive or not, so it's not yet clear how much time he will miss.

The 56-year-old Cassidy is in his sixth season coaching the Bruins. He took them to the 2018-19 Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to the St. Louis Blues. This season, the Bruins are 11-7-0 and fifth in the Atlantic Division.

The Bruins organization isn't just at a loss for the head coach. General manager Don Sweeney said the team is unable to call up players from the AHL's Providence Bruins because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.