The Flyers have fired coach Alain Vigneault, sources told ESPN.

Vigneault was in his third year of a five-year deal that paid him $5 million annually, per sources.

The news comes after the Flyers got embarrassed by the Lightning at home 7-1 on Sunday, extending Philadelphia's losing streak to eight games (0-6-2). The Flyers have the second-worst record in the Metropolitan Division through 22 games at 8-10-4.

Assistant coach Mike Yeo will coach the Flyers in their game Monday against the Avalanche, a source told ESPN.

Vigneault was hired by the Flyers in April 2019 and joined the organization with 1,216 games of head-coaching experience. Vigneault previously coached the New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens. He won the Jack Adams Award in 2007 with the Canucks.

The Flyers made the playoffs in Vigneault's first season but were eliminated in the second round. They missed the playoffs last season, finishing in sixth out of eight place in their division.

Philadelphia made significant upgrades this offseason, including trading for veterans such as defenseman Ryan Ellis, forward Cam Atkinson and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. The moves, however, have not translated into success. Ellis -- and other key Flyers players such as Kevin Hayes -- have battled injuries early. In a news conference last week, GM Chuck Fletcher blamed the team's poor start on injuries.