Rangers

ESPN Power Rankings: 6

Goalie confidence rank: 3

Leading scorer: Artemi Panarin, 32 points in 27 games

2021-22 record: 18-6-3, third in Metro division

The Rangers are 18-6-3, good for 39 points this season. They are one win and one point shy of the most in the league, and their .722 points percentage is tied with the Hurricanes for second best in the league behind the Panthers (.741, 18-5-4, 40 Pts). Their 39 points are tied for third most in franchise history through 27 games, and trail only the 41 points in 1971-72 and the 40 points in 1993-94; both of those teams went to the Stanley Cup Final (1993-94 Rangers won the Cup).

The Rangers have won four straight on the road and are 10-3-2 on the road this season. The only team with a better points percentage on the road this season than the Rangers' .733 is Carolina (.735, 12-4-1). This performance is tied for the most points (22) the Rangers had in their first 15 road games of a season in franchise history with the 2010-11 campaign (11-4-0, 22 points); a win in this game would give them the most points through their first 16 road games all time.

The Rangers are 9-2-3 in games decided by one goal this season. The nine wins are tied for second in the NHL, and are one shy of doubling their total from all of last season, when they tied with the Red Wings for the fewest such wins (5-9-6).

Adam Fox has 29 points to lead all defensemen this season. If he gets a point on Tuesday, he'll be the quickest to 30 points by a Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch did it in 24 games in 2000-01.

Chris Kreider's 17 goals are tied for fifth in the NHL this season, and would put him on a 51-goal pace over 82 games. There have been three 50-goal seasons in Rangers history: Jaromir Jagr, with 54 in 2005-06; Adam Graves, with 52 in 1993-94; Vic Hadfield, with 50 in 1971-72.

The Rangers are one of three teams with multiple 20-assist players: Adam Fox (24) and Artemi Panarin (23), joining the Oilers (Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins) and Capitals (Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov). Both players are on an 82-game pace to put up approximately 70 assists this season, a benchmark that hasn't been reached by a Rangers player since Wayne Gretzky in 1996-97 (72).

The Rangers have been without goalie Igor Shesterkin recently, who has the highest save percentage of any goalie with 10 games played this season, at .937. Alexandar Georgiev ranks 39th, at .902. However, Georgiev has a .951 save percentage in December, which is third among goalies with at least three games played this month.

Avalanche

ESPN Power Rankings: 10

Goalie confidence rank: 27

Leading scorer: Nazem Kadri, 34 points in 22 games

2021-22 record: 16-7-2, fourth in Central division

The Avalanche's 4.32 goals per game is first in the NHL, and 0.62 goals per game higher than the next best team (the Panthers, at 3.70). The difference between the Avalanche and Panthers is roughly the same difference between second and 12th.

The Avs recently had a three-game streak of scoring seven goals, the first team to do that since the 1995-96 Penguins. The Avalanche's 79 goals in their past 15 games are the most in a 15-game span since the 1995-96 Penguins. Including shootout-deciding goals, the Avalanche have 109 this season, tied for second most in the past 25 seasons through 25 games.