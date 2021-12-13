NEW YORK -- The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Monday that star center Sebastian Aho, rookie center Seth Jarvis and a member of the training staff have entered the COVID-19 protocol.

The team said all three would remain in Vancouver. The Hurricanes lost there 2-1 on Sunday, with Aho missing the game with what the team originally said was an illness. Carolina played at Calgary on Thursday, winning 2-1 in overtime.

The league said in a news release that the Flames games were postponed due to concern with continued spread and the likelihood of additional positive cases. The Flames' training facilities were also closed.

No Carolina games have been affected yet. The Hurricanes will meet the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

One of the deeper teams in the Eastern Conference, Carolina is built to handle absences, but Aho will be missed. The Hurricanes are 19-7-1, and Aho leads the club with 15 goals and 32 points.

Traditionally slotted on Carolina's top even-strength and power-play lines, Aho, 24, is averaging 19:36 time on the ice this season. He has six power-play goals.

Carolina is battling with the Washington Capitals for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes will enter play on Tuesday with 39 points, one behind the first-place Capitals.

Jarvis, 19, has been shuffled around a few lines by the Hurricanes, but for a first-year player, four goals and 11 points with an average of 13:54 time on the ice has been a pleasant surprise.

