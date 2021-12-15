Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett has been placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced after its 5-1 home loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.

Tippett had missed the game due to what Edmonton initially called precautionary reasons.

His absence was one of several for an Oilers team that has now lost six straight.

Ryan McLeod went into the COVID-19 protocol earlier Tuesday. Mike Smith (lower body), Slater Koekkoek (lower body) and Kris Russell (upper body) all were absent vs. the Leafs due to injuries.