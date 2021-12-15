Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron has been placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol, it was announced Wednesday.

Bergeron, who scored the Bruins' lone goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, has 10 goals and 13 assists this season.

The move comes one day after the team placed forwards Brad Marchand and Craig Smith in the protocol and four days after the Bruins played the Calgary Flames, who have had their next three games postponed amid a surge of players, coaches and support staff being added to the protocol.

The Bruins next play the New York Islanders on Thursday before games in Canada against the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

If Marchand, Smith and Bergeron are required to isolate for 10 days, they would miss five more games before they are eligible to return for the Dec. 27 matchup against Pittsburgh in Boston.