The Calgary Flames, who have already had three games postponed amid a COVID outbreak, added 17 total team members to the league's protocols on Wednesday, the team announced.

The team announced it had added seven players, three coaches and seven support staff members to the list. That comes after six players and another staff member were entered in the protocol on Monday.

The players entering protocol on Wednesday include Rasmus Andersson, Byron Froese, Johnny Gaudreau, Erik Gudbranson, Trevor Lewis, Jacob Markstrom and Tyler Pitlick.

Head coach Darryl Sutter, associate coach Kirk Muller and assistant Ryan Huska also are in the protocol.

Games against Chicago (Monday) and Nashville (Tuesday) had already been postponed, with Thursday's game against Toronto also called off.

The league said in a news release that the games were postponed due to concern about continued spread and the likelihood of additional positive cases. The Flames' training facilities have been closed until further notice.