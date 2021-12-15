NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils have acquired goaltender Jon Gillies from the St. Louis Blues for future considerations.

In announcing the deal Wednesday, Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Gillies will report to New Jersey. The 27-year-old appeared in one game for the Blues this season. He has played in 13 games over four seasons with St. Louis and Calgary.

The Devils are short-handed in net with backup Jonathan Bernier on injured reserve. Bernier, signed in the offseason to spell starter Mackenzie Blackwood, is on injured reserve with a hip injury, and New Jersey's two American Hockey League goalies have little NHL experience.

Gillies signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blues on Dec. 8 and made 36 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Anaheim four days later. He also played in five minor league games, with Maine (ECHL, 1), Providence (AHL, 3) and Lehigh Valley (AHL, 1), posting a 3-1-0 mark with a 1.76 goals-against average in his four AHL starts.

The native of Concord, New Hampshire, played three seasons at Providence College. He was drafted in 2012 by Calgary.

The Devils, largely with a healthy Blackwood-Bernier tandem, were 7-3-2 this season before a stretch that has seen them drop in the standings. They have lost three straight, including a 6-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. Blackwood was the starting goaltender in that defeat.

