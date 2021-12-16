As a result of "the spiraling rise of COVID-19 cases in the region," the Montreal Canadiens will host the Philadelphia Flyers at Bell Center without any fans in attendance Thursday night, the team announced.

The Canadiens agreed to the request from Quebec public health officials on Thursday afternoon.

"We have accepted this request in order to help ensure the safety and security of our fans and fellow citizens throughout our community," the Canadiens said in a statement.

"We have obtained assurances that beginning with our games in January, we will return to a partial capacity scenario and be able to host fans once more."

The team said it would provide an update on Saturday's home game against the Boston Bruins.

Fans who had tickets are being refunded, with credits going to season ticket holders.