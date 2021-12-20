The Toronto Maple Leafs are pausing team activities through next Sunday because of the coronavirus, the NHL announced.

The league said that a decision will be made in the coming days on when Toronto's facilities will open again.

The move comes as the league postponed 12 games involving U.S. teams playing Canadian-based teams from Monday to Thursday, citing concern about "the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions."

Beginning this week, the NHL introduced enhanced protocols through at least Jan. 7 that include daily COVID testing, social distancing at team facilities, and restrictions on where players can go outside of the rink or hotel.

The NHL has not mandated a booster vaccine for players, though the league has recommended it.