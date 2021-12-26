The Buffalo Sabres placed coach Don Granato and two players in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Sunday upon returning from the league's holiday break.

The team canceled its scheduled practice and announced that Granato and forwards Dylan Cozens and Mark Jankowski are asymptomatic. The Sabres have been off since practicing on Dec. 18, a day after a 3-2 overtime loss at Pittsburgh.

Buffalo entered the NHL's holiday break Wednesday after placing forwards Jeff Skinner, Zemgus Girgensons and Vinnie Hinostroza in the protocol.

The Sabres are scheduled to host the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

The NHL on Friday delayed its return to play by postponing its 14-game schedule on Monday. Teams were still scheduled to return on Sunday, with games tentatively scheduled to resume Tuesday.

The NHL entered its break with 10 of its 32 teams' activities on pause.

The Sabres will return having played 30 games this season, going 10-15-5. They are 2-5-3 in their past 10 games, and their biggest problem areas continue to be on defense and in net, where they have allowed 104 goals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.