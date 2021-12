TORONTO -- Montreal Canadiens first-round pick Logan Mailloux will be reinstated to the Ontario Hockey League on Saturday.

Mailloux was suspended indefinitely by the OHL on Sept. 2 because of an incident that took place while the London Knights' defenseman was on loan to SK Lejon in Sweden in November 2020. He was fined by Swedish authorities after admitting to two charges related to sharing, without her consent, a photo of a woman during sex.

Mailloux has previously said he "deeply regrets" taking and then sharing that photo with his teammates "to impress them." The OHL said Mailloux has undergone therapy and counselling and participated in a personal development plan.

"After reviewing the program, speaking with the player and [personal development plan leader Wendy Glover], and receiving a commitment from the player to continue with his personal development program, the League is satisfied that Logan Mailloux has undertaken the necessary steps and [we] will reinstate him, effective Jan. 1," the league said Wednesday in a statement.